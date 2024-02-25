Is It Better To Bake A Casserole Covered Or Uncovered?

If you're searching for something warm, comforting, and crowd-pleasing for dinner, look no further than a classic casserole. There are hundreds of varieties and recipes to choose from, and you can make an entire meal in just one pan. When it comes to the baking part, however, it can be a little confusing. Some recipes say to leave the casserole uncovered the entire time it's in the oven, while others say to cover it. Which one is true? The short answer is both. Covering a casserole traps heat and steam and gets the casserole cooking. However, you also have to take the cover off to get a crunchy, browned top.

Covering a casserole in the oven depends on what you're making, and whether or not the ingredients inside are already cooked when the dish goes into the oven. Covering and uncovering also come down to timing. Make sure to always follow your casserole's recipe because most likely it will need some time with a cover on in the beginning, and some time uncovered at the end.