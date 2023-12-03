Canned Biscuits Are Perfect For Quick Steamed Bao Buns

Any fan of the atmospheric, small plate eating experience known as dim sum (and boy, there are lots of us out there) will have a Pavlovian reaction when hearing the name gua bao — conjuring as it does visions of a fluffy, lotus leaf-shaped bun enveloping various things like roasted pork belly, pickled vegetables, shredded cilantro, and peanut powder. And while it's easy enough to head out to a restaurant to eat bao (assuming you're lucky enough to have dim sum nearby), it's quite another thing to consider making them at home. The filling ingredients are one thing, but the bun itself — a yeasted dough, subject to kneading and proofing — requires quite a time commitment. You'll be happy to know that you can do away with this complicated step altogether by substituting a tube of canned biscuits from your local grocery store.

With a tube of canned biscuits, a decently stocked pantry, and some leftover protein (think rotisserie chicken), you can whip up an appetizing batch of steamed bao as an appetizer or party snack for your next gathering. Canned biscuits are just uncooked dough, after all, and are perfectly happy being steamed as they are being baked.