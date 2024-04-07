Washing Shredded Cheese Is A Complete Waste Of Your Time
You probably know that washing vegetables is key for eliminating possible impurities that could cause you to suffer from a nasty bout of foodborne illness. However, don't believe the hype surrounding claims that washing shredded cheese is of the utmost importance to your health and safety. These claims are linked to the use of cellulose in shredded cheese, which is a common practice among many brands to stop the shreds of cheese from sticking together in the package. It must be noted that cellulose is an approved additive and that it appears in a wide range of foods in addition to cheese, including veggie burgers and white bread.
Proponents of washing shredded cheese advocate placing it in a strainer over a bowl and pouring water over it. The filmy water that collects in the bowl is highlighted as proof of the harmful substances that linger on the cheese, but that's not the case. Although washing veggies is non-negotiable, as grocery store produce can be surprisingly dirty, there's no good reason to rinse shredded cheese before you use it in recipes and preparations.
What is cellulose and is it harmful?
When it comes to understanding cellulose and its use in food, you should know cellulose is a plant fiber that naturally occurs in many fruits, grains, nuts, and vegetables. Cellulose can also be converted into cellulose gum, a common food additive. In addition to stopping food from sticking together, cellulose gum can be added to foods to thicken them, increase fiber, and lengthen shelf life. It's used in many packaged, processed foods, including frozen meals, salad dressings, and certain sauces.
Consuming cellulose is considered safe and is associated with a few negative health effects. Because it's fiber-rich, people with fiber intolerances or those who consume excessive amounts of processed foods containing cellulose may experience bloating and other minor digestive issues due to the effects of excess fiber. Despite these possible issues, cellulose consumption doesn't seem to pose significant health risks to most people.
The benefits of grating your own cheese
If you're a person with an intolerance to fiber or simply want to reduce your intake of processed foods, grating a block of cheese yourself is a good alternative over purchasing packaged pre-shredded varieties. Simple steps like wrapping hard cheeses in a damp paper towel (to increase moisture) and placing parchment paper under the grater can make grating cheese a breeze. You can also employ the clever plastic bag trick to easily store cheese when grating a big piece of cheese.
Grating cheese yourself is also the more economical option. You'll get a lot more cheese out of a wedge or block than you will a bag of shredded cheese, which is good for your grocery budget. And if you're worried about your home-shredded cheese going bad before you use all of it, you can freeze grated cheese for approximately three months when you store it in a freezer-safe bag or container. Now you have an option that makes a lot more sense than rinsing packaged shredded cheese.