Washing Shredded Cheese Is A Complete Waste Of Your Time

You probably know that washing vegetables is key for eliminating possible impurities that could cause you to suffer from a nasty bout of foodborne illness. However, don't believe the hype surrounding claims that washing shredded cheese is of the utmost importance to your health and safety. These claims are linked to the use of cellulose in shredded cheese, which is a common practice among many brands to stop the shreds of cheese from sticking together in the package. It must be noted that cellulose is an approved additive and that it appears in a wide range of foods in addition to cheese, including veggie burgers and white bread.

Proponents of washing shredded cheese advocate placing it in a strainer over a bowl and pouring water over it. The filmy water that collects in the bowl is highlighted as proof of the harmful substances that linger on the cheese, but that's not the case. Although washing veggies is non-negotiable, as grocery store produce can be surprisingly dirty, there's no good reason to rinse shredded cheese before you use it in recipes and preparations.