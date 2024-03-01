The Clever Plastic Bag Method For Storing Grated Cheese

Grated cheese is conveniently sold in bags at pretty much every grocery store. But if you've ever done a side-by-side comparison of bagged, pre-shredded cheese versus cheese that is freshly grated off the block, you can almost immediately taste a difference in freshness, texture, and moisture. If you have a bit of extra time, it's worth breaking out the cheese grater and shredding your own. But next time you grate your own cheese, try adding a plastic bag to the bottom of the grater. Scrunch it up, then grate your cheese as normal — the plastic bag will catch it all without you having to do a thing.

A big downside to grating your own cheese is having to take the cheese shreds and bag them up since you inevitably won't be able to grab it all in one handful; it leaves you picking up individual pieces and creates a mess on the cutting board. Thankfully, this plastic bag hack is the secret to keeping the process easy.