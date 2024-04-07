What Is Hijiki Salad (And Is It Safe To Eat)?

Seaweed is consumed around the globe, and it's particularly known as an integral part of Japanese cuisine. But seaweed isn't simply "seaweed"; there are numerous varieties and each serve different purposes. Nori is the binder that holds sushi rolls together (and it makes a great gluten-free option for sushi burritos), while kombu is the key ingredient in dashi, Japan's unique variety of stock. And when you hear "Japanese seaweed salad," the green noodle-like variety you're probably thinking of is wakame. Then there's hijiki, found on rocky coastlines in parts of East Asia, and noted for its chewy consistency and distinct black, twisty, slightly stringy appearance.

While hijiki shows up in Chinese and Korean cuisine as well, it's most associated with Japanese food (the word "hijiki" is itself Japanese) in the form of hijiki salad. Though there isn't one agreed-upon recipe for hijiki salad, it often includes edamame, carrots, and a sweet seasoning, with hijiki as the base.

Unfortunately, there's one drawback to hijiki. According to the National Institute of Health, it has a tendency to soak up and store inorganic arsenic from the environment around it. This is a problem, considering inorganic arsenic is a carcinogen, as the American Cancer Society notes. As a result, most health agencies think consumers should avoid hijiki (though not the other ingredients in hijiki salad). How stringent consumers are advised to be about it varies by country, though.