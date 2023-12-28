Don't Count Out Nori Sheets For A Top-Notch Gluten-Free Burrito

There are plenty of gluten-free wraps out on the market. Some are made of egg whites, some are made with spinach, herbs, almond or chickpea flour, and some are even made from quinoa and chia seeds. Corn tortillas are a popular gluten-free substitute, but they can occasionally crumble and fall apart the moment you try to stuff too much inside them. So why always settle for these imitation flour wraps? Consider switching out your go-to gluten-free option with nori sheets for an extra crispy wrap that'll hold up to your burrito's potential.

Nori is a type of Japanese seaweed typically used in Japanese cuisine to create sushi rolls or onigiri (Japanese rice balls). Essentially, these nori sheets are the piece of the sushi puzzle that holds everything together. The nori is dried and often sold in a few different forms: Sheets, strips, or a paste. To make your gluten-free nori burrito, you'll want to look out for the packs of square-shaped nori sheets in your local grocery store or Japanese market.