Don't Count Out Nori Sheets For A Top-Notch Gluten-Free Burrito
There are plenty of gluten-free wraps out on the market. Some are made of egg whites, some are made with spinach, herbs, almond or chickpea flour, and some are even made from quinoa and chia seeds. Corn tortillas are a popular gluten-free substitute, but they can occasionally crumble and fall apart the moment you try to stuff too much inside them. So why always settle for these imitation flour wraps? Consider switching out your go-to gluten-free option with nori sheets for an extra crispy wrap that'll hold up to your burrito's potential.
Nori is a type of Japanese seaweed typically used in Japanese cuisine to create sushi rolls or onigiri (Japanese rice balls). Essentially, these nori sheets are the piece of the sushi puzzle that holds everything together. The nori is dried and often sold in a few different forms: Sheets, strips, or a paste. To make your gluten-free nori burrito, you'll want to look out for the packs of square-shaped nori sheets in your local grocery store or Japanese market.
Creating the perfect nori burrito
Sushi burritos exploded in popularity after their invention in San Francisco, and with a few sheets of nori, you can create one at home. While the nori has a nice crispy, crunchy texture to it, adding rice on top softens the nori just enough to allow it to hold in place. Make sure to use short-grain rice such as sushi rice or sticky rice, as the high starch content allows it to stick well to the nori. And be careful not to transfer too much moisture to the nori when adding your rice so it doesn't become too chewy.
Now you can start filling your burrito to your heart's delight. You can go the more traditional Japanese route and choose raw fish and thinly sliced vegetables. Or, combine this Japanese burrito base with Mexican burrito flavors and opt for smoky chorizo, beans, and pico de gallo. Once you have your nori and rice, any protein, side, and sauce will do. Just make sure to leave space on the edges of your burrito so you can roll your sushi burrito like a pro when you're done filling.
Other yummy ways to use nori
Nori is not only a great way to upgrade your gluten-free lunchtime burrito, but it's a versatile seaweed with many edible opportunities. To push nori's unique flavor to new heights, take a little extra time to try toasting your nori sheets. Make sure to brush your nori sheets with a light coat of oil. Hold each sheet with tongs over the open flame of your gas stove if you have one, or toast underneath the broiler. You only need approximately 20 seconds before the nori begins to turn a toasty golden brown, unearthing a nutty, warm flavor.
Nori naturally has a salty-sweet flavor, just like the sea it comes from. It's the main component of furikake, a popular Japanese seasoning. This makes nori a great briny, umami-packed addition to your next rice bowl, dip, soup, or sandwich. Chop up your nori sheets or toss them in a food processor so they're ready to scatter on top of just about anything. And remember, your next tortilla-free burrito is waiting for you to roll.