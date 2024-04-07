Here's The Best Way To Store Cooked Rice (And How To Reheat It Later)

From vegan tofu stir fries to sushi rolls and decadent puddings, there are seemingly endless ways to incorporate rice into both savory and sweet dishes. The only downside to this classic grain is that, whether you cooked it on your stove or ordered takeout, you'll often have leftovers. However, you should think twice before you eat leftover rice if you haven't properly stored it.

Uncooked rice can contain spores of Bacillus cereus, a microorganism that is often present in the soil where rice is cultivated. Although cooking Bacillus cereus-infected rice can kill much of the bacteria, some spores may linger. If the rice cools too long at room temperature, the spores can multiply, making it unsafe for consumption. Because rice is a grain often grouped with other nonperishable foods like pasta or dried beans, you might assume it's handled similarly. However, because cooked rice is moist, it provides an ideal environment for bacteria to grow if not kept properly. Cooked rice should be swiftly served, and any leftovers stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container at temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. To hasten cooling, transfer the rice to your containers immediately.

To reheat rice to its freshly cooked form, water is key – 1 to 2 tablespoons of water or broth for every cup of rice can revive it. Just microwave each batch in a covered bowl or steam the grains on the stove in a covered pot, stirring occasionally until it's thoroughly heated and fluffy.