How To Reheat Frozen Rice To Get A Fluffy Finish Each Time

Did you know that you can freeze cooked rice? It's a handy kitchen hack for various reasons, and our favorite reason by far is that it's straightforward to reheat. But there are steps you must take to get a fluffy finish each time.

First, don't thaw frozen rice in the fridge, which can affect its texture. Think of how frozen peas thaw: The ice in the peas melts and creates a puddle that your now unevenly reconstituted peas are soaking in. A similar process happens with cooked rice, and the starch gives you gummy rice that won't be as pleasant to eat.

So what do you need to do? Simply microwave it on high for 2-3 minutes. The water melts out of the rice, then steams it back to its perfect shape. Easy-peasy! If you don't have a microwave, you can heat frozen rice on the stovetop (depending on how your rice was frozen in the first place). Just add a bit of water to the pan to account for evaporation, and remember to stir the rice until it's heated through so it doesn't stick to the pan.

If you're adding rice to soups, stews or frying it for this easy fried rice, you can add it straight from the freezer. Add an extra minute to the cooking time to ensure the rice is completely warmed.