Take Pizza Night To New Heights With Trader Joe's Garlic Spread

Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to add a little intrigue to your favorite tried and true meals. The grocer has garnered a heavy following not only for its lower price points but for the one-of-a-kind food products you can't seem to find anywhere else. For your next Italian-themed dinner, you could always add homemade Italian tomato sauce to one of the best dry pastas at Trader Joe's, but to add an unconventional burst of flavor to homemade pizza, you'll need one of the brand's supreme flavor-loaded condiments: Trader Joe's garlic spread.

This multi-purpose dip is made of fresh garlic, salt, lemon juice, and oil. You'll find the 8-ounce tubs in the popular grocer's prepared cold section selling for under $5. While this flavorful multi-use dip may be new to certain Trader Joe's shoppers, the powerfully sharp sauce is a spin-off of Middle Eastern toum, the whipped garlic spread used for grilled meats and pasta.

If you're tired of massaging raw garlic into pizza dough or adding enough cloves to your tomato sauce to make a delicious pizza, use this aromatic spread to get the job done. Apply the flavorful condiment as a convenient sauce base, or mix it with other ingredients to create a flavorful dipping sauce for your pizza crust. Conversely, try adding your favorite herbs and dollop the stuff directly onto your freshly baked pie. Believe it or not, Trader Joe's garlic spread can enhance your next pizza in more ways than one.