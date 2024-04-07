How Long Does Store-Bought Salsa Last After Opening?
It's true that homemade salsa is an easy, delicious snack, but when you're on a time crunch or simply don't want to break out the cutting board to dice a bunch of vegetables, purchasing a store-bought version will certainly get the job done. The best part of buying it off the shelf is you don't have to guess on the spice level; you know mild will have just a kick, while hot will be for those with iron taste buds. But if you pop open a container and don't eat it all right away, it can last as little as one week or as long as four weeks in the fridge.
Depending on which type of salsa you buy, it might have preservatives. Xanthan gum, sodium benzoate, and calcium chloride are all ingredients that you might see listed on the back of a jar, which you most likely would not include in a homemade version. But most store-bought salsas also contain natural preservatives like salt and vinegar, which help the vegetables in the salsa last longer. Ultimately, the shelf life will vary depending on whether preservatives are present and what kind. Look for any changes in appearance, smell, and texture to check if your salsa has gone bad.
Store-bought salsa lasts up to a month
While you can get up to about a month out of some salsas, they're not all created equally, so know what to look for when determining if this snack has gone bad. If you see any mold, toss the salsa — it's definitely past its prime. But if there is no mold, other signs like smell and appearance can hint at your salsa's freshness, too. Check the color and scent when you first open the jar, then monitor it for any discoloration or a funky smell. And if a month has passed and the salsa appears fine, you might want to toss it anyway just to be on the safe side.
With store-bought salsa, you have to make sure the jar is fully sealed before it's opened. Always listen for the pop sound the first time you open it, and feel the salsa's lid before buying it to make sure there is no bubble in the center. Never eat salsa with a popped lid as this means that air has seeped into the jar; it could contain harmful bacteria or have possibly been tampered with. Also, be sure to check the expiration date as the length of time salsa lasts once opened varies from brand to brand.
Tips for prolonging your salsa's shelf life
If you want to keep a little spice in your life for as long as possible, there are a few ways to extend your salsa's shelf life. Salsa should always be stored in the refrigerator — while some of its main ingredients can be stored at room temperature when whole (such as tomatoes or onions), once they're sliced and diced, bacteria can start to grow in a matter of hours. Never leave salsa at room temperature for more than two hours.
Before placing it in the fridge, make sure you seal the lid tightly to make sure there's as little air exposure as possible; this helps inhibit bacterial growth. Salsa can also be frozen for up to three months, but keep in mind that its liquid content will increase when it's frozen, then thawed. If your store-bought salsa is watery, you might want to drain it before freezing it (or you'll have to drain it when it thaws).