How Long Does Store-Bought Salsa Last After Opening?

It's true that homemade salsa is an easy, delicious snack, but when you're on a time crunch or simply don't want to break out the cutting board to dice a bunch of vegetables, purchasing a store-bought version will certainly get the job done. The best part of buying it off the shelf is you don't have to guess on the spice level; you know mild will have just a kick, while hot will be for those with iron taste buds. But if you pop open a container and don't eat it all right away, it can last as little as one week or as long as four weeks in the fridge.

Depending on which type of salsa you buy, it might have preservatives. Xanthan gum, sodium benzoate, and calcium chloride are all ingredients that you might see listed on the back of a jar, which you most likely would not include in a homemade version. But most store-bought salsas also contain natural preservatives like salt and vinegar, which help the vegetables in the salsa last longer. Ultimately, the shelf life will vary depending on whether preservatives are present and what kind. Look for any changes in appearance, smell, and texture to check if your salsa has gone bad.