What You Need To Know Before Freezing Salsa

Salsa is a great way to utilize a lot of tomatoes because it can be used in many different ways. In fact, you can substitute salsa in almost any recipe that calls for diced tomatoes and get an extra flavor kick. If you're planning to freeze extra salsa, however, remember that because of the water in tomatoes, when you freeze and thaw them, the ice crystals damage the fruit's cells, releasing the liquid. To combat this you can either chop or crush your tomatoes and drain away some of the liquid in a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth before you cook them, or you can make your salsa recipe normally, freeze it, and then drain it in the sieve or cheesecloth after it's thawed.

You can also use tomatoes that have less moisture in them, like "paste" tomatoes that are good for making tomato sauce, including Roma and San Marzano varieties. Some people also like to puree some of the salsa and add it back to thicken it, giving you a little more leeway when you thaw things out.

If you prefer to drain the extra liquid after thawing, be aware that you're also draining away some of the flavors. After you drain your salsa, taste it to see if you need to adjust the spices, and add a tablespoon or two of tomato paste to perk the flavor back up.