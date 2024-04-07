The Creamy Addition Alton Brown Adds For Unforgettable Cornbread

Whether you're planning for a potluck or preparing sides for a Southern-style feast, cornbread is the unfussy, crowd-pleasing answer. Crumbly cornbread pairs perfectly with almost any savory, heavy dish, but also works entirely well on its own served with a slab of butter on top. But if you want your cornbread to stand out from the crowd, you'll want to take a page out of Alton Brown's cookbook.

For an unforgettable cornbread, follow Brown's lead and turn to an ingredient that's hiding in plain sight: creamed corn. Creamed corn is comforting and delicious on its own, but when added to cornbread, it brings in a creamy textural undertone that ensures your cornbread won't turn dry and inedible. Creamed corn makes the cornbread denser and thicker while giving it a hint of sweetness. The addition of creamed corn will surely elevate any boxed cornbread mix. And though using creamed corn may go against traditional Southern methods of making cornbread, which typically involve very few ingredients, you can't be too upset when the result is so delicious.