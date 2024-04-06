The Best Place To Store Your Canned Tuna Isn't In The Pantry

If you love canned tuna, you likely often have a bunch of cans stacked in your pantry. But it might come as a surprise that this isn't actually the best spot to store your beloved fish. Most recipes using canned tuna call for cold or chilled fish, but if you are making a tuna recipe that calls for warm tuna, such as a warm tuna salad or a sheet-pan tuna melt, you may be just fine keeping it stored in the pantry. However, if you're hankering for a cold tuna recipe, such as a canned tuna open-faced sandwich, that means you may have to take the canned tuna out of your pantry and let your tuna get cold in your fridge before you make your meal. Instead of suffering that delay by having to wait for your tuna to cool off, just store a few of your cans in the refrigerator instead so it's already chilled for when the craving strikes.

Ever wonder if canned tuna ever actually goes bad? Well, if your pantry is near your oven or stove, storing canned tuna in your pantry may actually lead to your tuna expiring faster. Warmer temperatures inside the cans make it spoil faster, and your oven or stove can certainly increase the temperature inside your canned tuna when you're cooking with those appliances near the pantry. To avoid your canned tuna going bad much sooner than it should, store it in the refrigerator.