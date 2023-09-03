Never Struggle To Open A Jar Again With One Easy Bottle Opener Hack

There's nothing worse than craving a nice tangy pickle only to battle with a lid that is too tight to open. Peach preserves and baby food jars can challenge even the strongest person, and constantly straining to twist that top is enough to take the joy out of eating whatever treat you are craving.

You'll never struggle to open a jar again with one easy bottle opener hack that will change your life, save your wrists, and keep you in a good mood. While a bottle opener is a must in any kitchen, this handy gadget can pull double duty by easily opening rigid lids. Usually designed to pop the cap on bottles of soda or beer, that same item works to break an airtight seal on jars.

For anyone who has groaned, grumbled, and cursed a stubborn lid that won't come off, this tip will also save you from the cringeworthy act of asking someone to twist open that jar for you. And if anyone asks why you don't need your go-to jar opener anymore — just say you've been working out.