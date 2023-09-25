The Mistake You Might Be Making When It Comes To Turkey Burgers

Turkey is the white meat that's often overlooked because it can dry out when it's cooked. If you've ever had a dry turkey burger, there's a good chance you don't want to try one again. But there's a trick to cooking juicy turkey burgers that can be a refreshing break from hamburgers. The key to ensuring turkey burgers are juicy is to avoid pressing them with a spatula or other utensil while they're cooking. This will also keep turkey burgers intact.

When you press down on a turkey burger (or any burger, really) while it's cooking, you release all of the juices, which gives these burgers flavor and moisture. It can be tempting to press down on burgers to try and get them to cook faster, but this method is a flavor killer — and it will likely turn you off from making turkey burgers again.

Put down the spatula, and let your burgers cook undisturbed until they're ready to be flipped.