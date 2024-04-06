The Coffee Brewing Blunder To Avoid When Hosting A Gathering

Making your morning coffee by way of the wonderful, humble French press not only yields a fantastic few cups, it can be a meditative process. Because of this, the time needed to make a small batch of artisanal brew might make you completely insane when trying to crank out after-dinner coffee for a large number of guests while worrying about clearing the table and serving dessert. The temptation might be to make a big batch of your hot postprandial beverage ahead of time — which, if you're using a drip machine, would literally leave a bitter taste in your mouth: Leaving a pot of coffee on heat (even low enough to just keep it warm) will not only result in a huge loss of freshness of flavor, but ultimately make it taste burned.

Even if you're entertaining enough guests to require more than one pot of coffee, the time it will take to brew two pots (and transfer them to a large metal carafe) won't be longer than twelve-to-fifteen minutes (at five minutes a batch). That's about the time it'll take to clear the dinner table and reset it for dessert or after-dinner drinks. The gorgeous flavor and aroma of a good cup of coffee entirely depends on things called volatile compounds, and anything volatile isn't around for very long. Wait until the last minute to grind the beans and brew your coffee, and watch your host status elevate accordingly.