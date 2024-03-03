How Many Scoops Of Coffee Are Needed For The Perfect Cup?

If you're a coffee fan, you probably already have a recipe for the perfect cup. It might involve some kind of creamer or a specific brewing method, but it's all yours. Everyone can use a little more information, though, and the world of coffee is vast and varied. Before you can get wonky with things like burr grinders and French presses, it's good to know the basics — and with respect to coffee, the first thing to master is the coffee-to-water ratio, which is generally accepted to be 2 tablespoons ground coffee for every 8 ounces of water.

The reason why the coffee-to-water ratio is the most basic step is because it matters irrespective of bean origin, darkness of roast, coarseness of grind, or brewing methodology. It doesn't matter if you're making so-called cowboy coffee by pouring water over coarse grounds in a bowl or are pumped to break out your new glass vacuum siphon contraption: Every cup of coffee starts with coffee and water. But how many scoops are absolutely ideal, and why? Let's look a little more closely at the resulting magic.