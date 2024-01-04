Costco Shoppers Claim Häagen-Dazs Bars Are The Latest Victim Of Shrinkflation

Is it that your hands have grown since childhood, or have Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars gotten smaller over the years? According to a number of Costco shoppers, the chocolate-dipped ice cream treats have shrunk. A post on the popular r/Costco subreddit compared a Kirkland brand version of the treat with the brand-name version, demonstrating a noticeable difference in size and shape. The Kirkland bar appears round and full, while the Häagen-Dazs seems lacking in comparison.

Many agreed, blaming shrinkflation — a trend consumers find quite frustrating. As the cost of production rises over time, brands butt up against how much customers will pay for their goods. One way to maintain prices is to make the products smaller so the customer winds up getting less for the same price. One Redditor claims this is nothing new, writing, "I have been eating these suckers for over 30 years! The shrinking has been going on for a long time, but I bet it accelerated with the current shrinkflation."

Citing nutritional information to back up their claim, they pointed out that the current version has 270 calories while alleging that previous iterations had more, which could account for the reduction in size over time. While there could be any number of contributing factors — a change in the recipe or the overrun of the ice cream, for instance (all speculative, of course) — the perception is the same across the thread: Yes, the ice cream bars have shrunk.