Hostess Meltamors Review: Do These Chocolate Lava-Like Cakes Flow With Flavor?

Chocolate lava cakes have been flowing into mouths of eaters since the 1980s, and reaching popular culture heights in the following decade. As we close in on a quarter of the 21st century, these cakes have moved well beyond its moment, and are now as commonplace as apple pie. Hostess has always made baked treats that some fans have taken to another level by heating them up. Now the company is encouraging the practice with its new little lava-like cakes, Meltamors.

Chris Balach, vice president of marketing for Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. said, "Meltamors is a transformational snacking experience that brings carefree joy to everyday moments." He added, "At Hostess, we understand the importance of creating connections, and Meltamors is our tasty contribution to turning those 'little' family moments into sweet memories that last a lifetime."

Hostess' Meltamors come in two flavors, Double Chocolate and Chocolate Creamy Caramel, and both arrived at my door at room temperature. I warmed these babies up to see if they brought the heat, or if they ended up being too much of a massive molten mess. This chew and review is based on taste, texture, temperature, and old fashioned lovability.

