We Tasted And Ranked 7 Flavors Of Sugarlands Sippin' Cream

Sugarlands Distilling Company is renowned for its innovation in crafting killer spirits, like its Eggo Brunch in a Jar, and its latest unveiling is no exception. As the brand marks a monumental milestone, turning a decade old in 2024, Sugarlands is commemorating the occasion with the launch of its newest creation: Birthday Cake Sippin' Cream. This delectable 40-proof, rum-based cream liqueur promises to encapsulate the nostalgic essence of a celebratory cake, with notes of sweet batter, vanilla icing, and playful sprinkles.

In anticipation of the launch, I had the honor to taste not only the new Birthday Cake Sippin' Cream but also six other beloved flavors from Sugarlands' Sippin' Cream collection, all of which are 40-proof, aka 20% alcohol by volume. From the indulgent Peanut Butter to the fruity allure of Strawberries & Cream, each creative liqueur promises a unique sensory adventure. My taste test aims to unravel the essence of these creamy concoctions, discerning their nuances and providing insight into their potential to captivate palates far and wide. Let's see which jar brings the most joy and which ones, if any, we should avoid.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.