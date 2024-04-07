We Tasted And Ranked 7 Flavors Of Sugarlands Sippin' Cream
Sugarlands Distilling Company is renowned for its innovation in crafting killer spirits, like its Eggo Brunch in a Jar, and its latest unveiling is no exception. As the brand marks a monumental milestone, turning a decade old in 2024, Sugarlands is commemorating the occasion with the launch of its newest creation: Birthday Cake Sippin' Cream. This delectable 40-proof, rum-based cream liqueur promises to encapsulate the nostalgic essence of a celebratory cake, with notes of sweet batter, vanilla icing, and playful sprinkles.
In anticipation of the launch, I had the honor to taste not only the new Birthday Cake Sippin' Cream but also six other beloved flavors from Sugarlands' Sippin' Cream collection, all of which are 40-proof, aka 20% alcohol by volume. From the indulgent Peanut Butter to the fruity allure of Strawberries & Cream, each creative liqueur promises a unique sensory adventure. My taste test aims to unravel the essence of these creamy concoctions, discerning their nuances and providing insight into their potential to captivate palates far and wide. Let's see which jar brings the most joy and which ones, if any, we should avoid.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
7. Strawberries & Cream
Last on my list was the Strawberries & Cream flavor from Sugarlands' Sippin' Creams collection. This one definitely smelled like strawberries, but the scent leaned more toward strawberry candy over something fresh and natural. But hey — I want sugary goodness in my sippin' cream. I'm not here for my health.
Unfortunately, the taste was pretty rough at the beginning, my palate assaulted by sugary-sweet rum, but the strawberry flavoring really shone through at the end, cutting the harsh alcohol taste. This one did find balance within the flavor profile, but it took some time to get there. I was taken on a roller-coaster ride from sweet to rum to fiery alcohol to strawberry. It's a wild one, for sure.
Overall, this flavor was too sweet for me, which is why it went to the end of my list. I think it would be a nice addition to dessert, perhaps drizzled over some ice cream or even an angel food cake with fresh strawberries, but as a standalone drink, I'd have to pass.
6. Peanut Butter
Up next is Sugarlands' Peanut Butter flavor, and I have to say, I was pretty disappointed. That's not to say this flavor was subpar; I think it was my own expectations going into this tasting, the thought of a peanut butter smoothie cocktail of some kind playing in my mind's eye.
When I took that first sip, I was hoping for a true peanut butter taste that was rich and a little sweet. While this one did smell like peanut butter, you could also smell a little alcohol, too, and that alcohol took over the PB goodness I was looking for. The liqueur was sweet, and it did taste a lot like peanut butter, but it wasn't the thick, rich, and creamy taste I desired.
Overall, this one was pretty smooth. The peanut butter flavor was there, but there was too much rum for it to cut through. If you like a strong drink and the sweet and savory notes of peanut butter, give this one a try. For me, I'll stick with a few of the other options on this list.
5. Butter Pecan
Butter Pecan placed fifth on my list. This one was a lot more balanced than some of the rest, and the taste surprised me. These are flavors I wouldn't normally seek, but the overall composition of this cream liqueur was stellar.
I definitely got the buttery flavor at the beginning of the sip, which was smooth and savory, with nutty notes at the back end from the pecans. The alcohol wasn't too overpowering, either, offering a little bite within a harmonious flavor profile of sweet with a touch of savory. This one boasts warmth and comfort all around, just like a delicious pecan pie.
Why is Butter Pecan in the fifth-place spot? It simply wasn't a favorite, but if you're a pecan fan, seek out this Sippin' Cream. It offered a smooth sip with a great flavor profile. Just because it's not my favorite doesn't mean it won't be yours.
4. Chocolate Coffee
While I am not a coffee drinker, I have to say that the Chocolate Coffee Sippin' Cream was great, and it was exactly as you'd expect. It smelled like coffee with hints of rum, and the taste was a pretty close match. However, the coffee flavor in the profile tasted more like a coffee aftertaste, as it was a little bitter and flat. Thankfully, the sweet rum cut that bitterness and added a much-needed sugary component. There was also a bite with this one that I didn't get from some of the others, and I think it's the roasted coffee beans mixed with the cacao — two very bitter flavors paired together.
I think Chocolate Coffee is an acquired taste, but as a dark chocolate lover, I did appreciate it, and I know others will, too. If you love coffee, chocolate, and everything rich, you're going to enjoy this drink, whether solo or paired with a sweet treat.
3. Birthday Cake
My third-place Sippin' Cream is the new Birthday Cake flavor, and it's truly a party in a jar. The minute I removed the lid, the scent brought me back to party nights with that cake-batter vodka popular in the mid-2000s. It smelled just like alcohol and sweet confetti cake, and the taste matched right up. This one was super sweet, but only in the first part of the sip. It mellowed out by the end, shifting into a flavor that was more balanced than sharp. The cake batter flavoring paired well with the rum, offering a taste of nostalgia and innovation intertwined in a way I didn't think was possible.
Strangely birthday cake-flavored old-school alcohol trauma aside, this new option from Sugarlands was pretty good! From the scent to the sugary sip, Birthday Cake was special and truly called for a celebration. Can you imagine this liquor drizzled over some confetti cake? I can and will have to give it a try at my next birthday bash.
2. Banana Pudding
When I first looked at the Sippin' Cream flavor lineup, I thought I would hate Banana Pudding, and here I am ranking it second on my list. This dessert in a jar smelled like sweet banana bread, and the taste followed suit. While the first sip was way too sweet with a lot of rum flavor, it died down a lot; those sugary notes and rum zing didn't linger in the aftertaste.
What I really liked was that the banana tasted caramelized, giving it a layer of depth I didn't find in some of the other options. On the front end, you get bold notes of banana, and then on the back end, you'll find something akin to bread pudding or banana bread flavoring. This really was dessert in a glass.
Honestly, I can't believe how much I liked this one, and I highly recommend giving it a try! If you're not a big drinker, consider drizzling a little on some homemade banana bread or an ice cream sundae. I promise — it will win you over with just one sip.
1. Orange Dream
The first-place champ is Sugarlands' Orange Dream Sippin' Cream. When I smelled this one, I would have never guessed I'd put it in first place because it was very rum-heavy, with mere hints of an orange creamsicle. Honestly, that's pretty much what you get with Orange Dream, but hear me out. While it absolutely had a kick from the rum, there was a lot of orange creamsicle flavoring, and it was delicious. It will bring you back to summer days with a cold ice cream treat. Again, proceed with caution. Unlike Banana Pudding, this flavor was not trying to hide the alcohol at all.
With that said, it's still my favorite, maybe bringing me back to my orange sherbet days. This one would be amazing over some ice cream or sherbet to cut the alcohol, but I would also enjoy this on a warm summer's day or cold winter night. Have at it — but be ready for a sweet kick of rum to wake you right up!
Methodology
For this taste test, I was graciously sent seven Sippin' Cream flavors from Sugarlands to sample and rank. I focused on taste, flavor balance, and overall appeal. However, I also looked at how each one could be used in other ways, as expressed on the company's website, such as pouring the Sippin' Cream over ice cream or making cocktails. While flavor is king, versatility is always on the table.