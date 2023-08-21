Eggo Brunch In A Jar Sippin' Cream Review: A Breakfast Liqueur That Tastes Like Maple Syrup, Bacon, And Butter

Step into a world where brunchtime booze just got a whole lot wilder with Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Co. teaming up once again, this time to present an irresistible innovation: Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream. Building on the duo's previous success with the coveted Eggo Nog, this dynamic collaboration introduces a groundbreaking concept –- the fusion of breakfast delights with boozy indulgence.

As pioneers of culinary exploration, Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Co. have artfully crafted a beverage that bridges the gap between the morning and cocktail hour. With each sip, you're transported to a realm where comfort food meets crafted cocktails, a realm where the line between breakfast and libation elegantly blurs.

Join us as we embark on a journey through the sugary notes and nuanced flavors of Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream. Can a waffle-based brunch drink really wow us? Let's find out!