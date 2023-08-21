Eggo Brunch In A Jar Sippin' Cream Review: A Breakfast Liqueur That Tastes Like Maple Syrup, Bacon, And Butter
Step into a world where brunchtime booze just got a whole lot wilder with Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Co. teaming up once again, this time to present an irresistible innovation: Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream. Building on the duo's previous success with the coveted Eggo Nog, this dynamic collaboration introduces a groundbreaking concept –- the fusion of breakfast delights with boozy indulgence.
As pioneers of culinary exploration, Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Co. have artfully crafted a beverage that bridges the gap between the morning and cocktail hour. With each sip, you're transported to a realm where comfort food meets crafted cocktails, a realm where the line between breakfast and libation elegantly blurs.
Join us as we embark on a journey through the sugary notes and nuanced flavors of Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream. Can a waffle-based brunch drink really wow us? Let's find out!
What does Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream taste like?
When we opened the jar, the smell hit us like we had just walked into a small diner on a Sunday morning –- waffles and syrup abound. But the taste also hits, and pretty hard. The front end of the flavor profile is super sweet, with a mix of syrup and that typical cream-liqueur flavor. You'll also find hints of caramel and a touch of smoke, reminding us that no brunch is complete without some form of bacon.
Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream redefines the traditional brunch experience by seamlessly intertwining the flavors of maple syrup's sweetness, the opulence of rich butter, the alluring aroma of smoky bacon, and the timeless appeal of classic Eggo waffles with a fiery rum that is sure to start your day on a high note. The result? A delectable concoction that encapsulates the essence of brunch, ready to elevate your morning ritual or effortlessly accompany your weekend get-togethers.
But the backend of the profile is a backhand to the mouth and stomach, with a slow burn that reminds you this drink is 40-proof and means business. The texture is smooth, creamy, and rich, but this drink is not for the faint of heart. There is no hiding the intense booze flavoring that overtakes your palate, throat, and stomach, and it will stay with you for a while.
How much alcohol is in Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream?
Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream is a rum-based cream liquor that's 40-proof and 20% alcohol by volume in the standard 750-milliliter jar. The cream liqueur base is waffle and syrup infused, with hints of butter, sugar, and smoke to round out all the iconic flavors of brunch.
However, this morning concoction packs a massive punch of sugar and boozy goodness, reminding you that both sugar and alcohol are the captains of this ship. There's a reason they call it sippin' cream — take it slow and don't overdo it. Slow and steady wins the race, or more realistically, makes it home from brunch.
The best ways to enjoy Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream
Sugarland's sippin' creams are made to enjoy solo for a sweet and flavorful pick-me-up. However, that doesn't mean this particular flavor isn't a team player. There are a ton of ways to dress up this creative cream.
From "Eggospresso" martinis and jazzed-up coffee, to shakes with a variety of brunchtime food additions as garnishes, the world knows no bounds when it comes to what can be done with this innovative alcohol. Imagine a brunch beverage that's served with bacon, an Eggo waffle covered in chocolate on a stick, or cereal. You could even drizzle it over your pancakes or add it to an ice cream sundae!
Get creative when it comes to brunch. Eggo and Sugarland did, so get inspired and create a memorable brunch experience.
Where to buy Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream and how much it costs
Anyone over 21 can easily purchase Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream online from Sugarlands Distillery Co. There are also a ton of retailers nationwide, like Kroger, FRYS, Total Wine, and your local package store, that carry the beverage, so you can drink it the same day.
Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream will set you back about $24.99 a jar online. However, it seems buying in person can save you a few bucks, especially since it won't have to be shipped. No matter which option you choose, it should last you a while...we hope.
The final verdict
Our final thoughts on Sugarland x Eggo's Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream is a mixed bag, and it's going to be a really subjective experience. Overall, this drink is a lot to take in, and it's not for the faint of heart.
If you like sugar and you love a good, strong drink, this one might be for you. If you also enjoy creative cocktails with a cream base, we think you can have a lot of fun playing around with this brunchtime beauty. But buyer beware: This cream packs a punch. Drink responsibly and be prepared for a ride like no other.