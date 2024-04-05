Why You Should Only Buy Female Scallops Whenever Possible

If you've ever eaten those tender little pats of sea butter otherwise known as the bivalve mollusk we call scallops, then you're probably a fan. Simple, delicate, and tender, scallops are just as good fresh with grapefruit in ceviche as they are seared to a caramelly crust with a blood orange gastrique. Given that these are such accommodating little creatures, there are countless scallop recipes to try, but first let's explore some advice on how to buy them. Look for sea scallops (the ones much larger than bay scallops) that are peach-pink; that means they're females and will taste more rich and sweet than their white counterparts.

Think of them as blushing scallops, and forget the idea that this coloration is an abnormality. It's due to an abundance of zeaxanthin, a natural pigment associated with spawning. When the female sea scallops fill with coral-red roe, some of that pigment also colors the neighboring adductor muscle — which is not only what the scallop uses to open and close its shell, but the thing we eat. If a female is harvested during spawning (usually in late summer to early fall for the Atlantic variety; occasionally in early spring), she's going to show up in your local fishmonger with that characteristic pinky hue. Bay scallops, meanwhile, are hermaphroditic, so their color and flavor will be less pronounced during spawning.