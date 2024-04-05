We Tasted And Ranked Liquid Death's Entire Flavored Sparkling Water And Iced Tea Lineup
In a world drowning in bland seltzers and fruity concoctions, Liquid Death emerges as the ultimate slayer, poised to quench your thirst with a vengeance. With a name that embodies rebellion and packaging that defies convention, Liquid Death isn't just a beverage brand –- it's a revolution. While you may know the brand for saying "death to plastic" with its water in a can, it has an array of other products, too, including a variety of flavored sparkling water and some killer iced teas, ready to decimate the status quo and redefine what it means to hydrate with attitude.
In this daring taste test, I had the privilege of delving into the vibrant arsenal of Liquid Death, ready to sip, savor, and rank its entire lineup of sparkling water and iced tea flavors. From the custom art on each box and wild collaborations to the bold and inventive flavor combinations, I was truly taken aback by what this brand has accomplished. Get ready to raise your horns and salute the liquid revolution as I uncover the best of the best in Liquid Death's flavored products.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
12. Slaughter Berry
Overall, I have to say I was pretty impressed with the Liquid Death lineup, but one flavor that didn't make the cut was one of the newest editions — Slaughter Berry. This raspberry iced tea option features a mix of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry, along with 6 grams of sugar from real agave, 30 milligrams of natural caffeine, and B vitamins. All of that sounds great on paper, but the taste just wasn't for me.
The second I opened the can, I was blasted with the scent of artificial raspberry and blueberry, a scent that's reminiscent of those smelly markers from the '90s. However, the closer I got to the can, the more that smell turned to something more like cough medicine. And that's just what it tasted like -– watered-down cough medicine.
Look, this iced tea option wasn't wholly bad; it just wasn't for me. It was light and smooth, but you really have to like berry flavoring to enjoy this thirst quencher. For those who love a good cocktail, I have a feeling this one might pair well as a mixer. If berry is your thing, have at it!
11. Mango Chainsaw
Next up was one of Liquid Death's sparkling waters called Mango Chainsaw. While the name sounds aggressive, the flavor wasn't. This one featured mango and orange and was lightly sweetened with agave for more flavorful depth.
When I opened the can, I found a strong mango smell, but it wasn't overpowering like Slaughter Berry. There was a strong mango flavoring throughout, too, that didn't seem overwhelming, but the more I drank, the more that taste sat on my palate. It got pretty heavy on the back end of the sip and leaned more toward the orange flavor, causing a sweet aftertaste that became too much for me. That sweetness made this one a lot less refreshing than some of the others, so it ranked lower on my list. Was this one bad? Not at all. I just liked the balance and the taste of the other flavors more. For me, sweet things should be enjoyed in moderation.
10. Berry It Alive
I think it's clear that I'm not a huge berry fan and that I don't love overly sweet things, but to be fair, I think berry drinks can be done right. Liquid Death did a great job with its Berry It Alive sparkling water. This option was packed with an array of flavors, featuring passion fruit, raspberry, blackberry, hibiscus, and black cherry. It was also lightly sweetened with agave "for more brutal flavor," but honestly, this drink was quite balanced. Looking at the can, I was hesitant about this option, but I have to say, this one wowed me by the end of my assessment.
First impression: Berry It Alive smelled way too berry for me. However, I took a sip to find it wasn't super sweet at all. There was a whole flavor profile here to unpack that matched the ingredient list, and I swear I tasted every single one throughout each sip. With that said, I highly recommend Berry It Alive. The flavors were vibrant and balanced — it's just not my thing when it comes to flavored beverages.
9. Squeezed to Death
One of Liquid Death's new sparking water flavors is Squeezed to Death, featuring notes of tangerine, orange, blood orange, and a touch of agave. Right off the bat, I was impressed by the art on this box, but I kept my focus on the task at hand — quenching my thirst in the most aggressive and citrusy way possible.
What I immediately loved was the nice light scent of citrus and orange wafting from the can, and thankfully, the flavor followed suit. The taste was super light and fresh with just enough sweetness from all the orange types, but not a sweetness in an artificial way. This one tasted quite natural. However, those acidic flavors did start to layer on the tongue after a few sips, pushing this one farther back on the list. But the blend of the rich blood orange with the tang of the tangerine really shined here. If you're a citrus person, you have to try this new flavor from Liquid Death. It surprised me, and I think it will surprise you, too.
8. Green Guillotine
Another gorgeous art piece, another innovative drink from Liquid Death. Next on my list was one of the new iced tea options known as Green Guillotine. Featuring 30 calories, 6 grams of sugar from real agave, a 30-milligram caffeine boost, and enhanced with B vitamins, this green tea thirst quencher looked good in my book. However, it had me scratching my head when it came to flavor.
This one definitely didn't smell like green tea, and it didn't taste like it either. There was no bitter flavoring like you sometimes find with green tea, which was nice, but it just tasted sweet — that's it. There were no tea notes, just agave and nothing more. So, why is Green Guillotine in the No. 8 spot? Because whatever this was tasted great. It didn't match the label or intention, but hey, sometimes our expectations are crushed and exceeded at the same time.
7. Cherry Obituary
Liquid Death is really changing my life when it comes to fruity flavors, and that's especially true with the brand's new Cherry Obituary sparkling water flavor. This one featured cherry, lime, and lemon, and of course, it was also lightly sweetened with agave, too. This was a flavor combination I would never reach for, but after my taste test, my opinions are vastly different, and I think I know why.
I took my first sip and immediately thought Black Cherry Gatorade — and that's not a bad thing. I'm calling this new flavor from Liquid Death sparkling Gatorade. It was refreshing and delicious, smelling just like cherry, but it wasn't strong at all. The acidic citrus notes cut that sweetness at the end of the sip, offering a crisp, complex, and refreshing beverage experience that was truly balanced in flavor and taste. If you like Gatorade, and you like being a little fancy, you have to try this one.
6. Grave Fruit
Coming in at No. 6 is Liquid Death's new Grave Fruit sparkling water. This one was super crisp and refreshing, featuring grapefruit, lime, orange, and that sweet signature agave. While I don't love grapefruit, I find myself liking grapefruit-flavored products when done right, and this drink was absolutely done right. It smelled like fresh grapefruit, and the overall flavor profile offered true balance. It didn't have too much tang or sour ending notes, and it wasn't overly bitter, which I personally prefer. I didn't taste the lime, but I think that extra acidity cut through the bitterness of the grapefruit's natural flavoring, creating the balance I enjoyed.
My final verdict on Grave Fruit is that this is a solid drink. It's fresh and light — a strong grapefruit-based sparkling water, for sure. I like what Liquid Death did here, even if it wouldn't be my go-to flavor every time. I hope this new flavor is here to stay.
5. Rest in Peach
To quote "The Office," "Peach iced tea. You're gonna hate it." That line from Michael Scott always stuck with me, and I have to say, I used to agree — peach is not my thing, but Liquid Death's Rest in Peach had me singing another tune after just one sip. Made with peach, pear, apricot, and 6 grams of real agave, this iced tea really changed my view of what peach can do.
Featuring 30 calories, 30 milligrams of caffeine, and B vitamins, there is more than meets the eye with this flavor. It smelled like peach, for sure, which had me hesitant, but the taste was super smooth with a killer balance of sweet peach combined with the bitter flavor of black tea. I didn't necessarily find any of the other fruit flavors listed in the sip, but if anything, I think they balanced out the sweetness of the sugary peach essence.
I am not a fan of peach products, but I would absolutely drink this one, especially on a hot summer's day. It was refreshing, tasty, and lightly sweet.
4. Grim Leafer
Coming in at No. 4 and showcasing my favorite art piece in the bunch was Grim Leafer. The packaging presents itself as a basic canned black iced tea, but man, there was so much more to this story.
While Grim Leafer featured the same calorie and sugar count, along with the addition of B vitamins and agave, it tasted different than the other iced teas. It was simple and refined, offering a truly classic black tea experience. First, it smelled just like iced tea, but the taste was super mellow. There was no bitter bite at all. It was definitely that agave nectar cutting the bitterness of the tea with its sweetness, but it didn't make it sweet –- just smooth and refreshing.
Overall, this was a solid iced tea option all around. As a black tea drinker and iced tea lover, I approve this message and can't wait to enjoy a can or five when the warmer months hit.
3. Convicted Melon
I don't even know where to start when it comes to the Convicted Melon sparkling water flavor from Liquid Death. Made with watermelon, paprika, and lime, this innovative flavor combination stole the No. 3 spot with a harmonious blend of ingredients I would have never paired.
The smell was quite interesting and also enticing because I got the watermelon scent right away, but I could tell something else was present; I just couldn't place it by scent alone. Surprisingly, this one tasted like fresh watermelon juice with a hint of something. I would have never guessed it was paprika, but the ingredient list told me its hidden gem.
I have to say, whoever created this recipe really nailed it. This drink is so refreshing and balanced in flavor. The lime cuts in on the backend, too, putting the perfect twist to this sweet and spicy beverage. Nice work, LD! This one is an absolute must-try, and I can promise you there is nothing else like this one on the market.
2. Dead Billionaire
I love the name, and I love this drink. Dead Billionaire, aka Armless Palmer, is Liquid Death's version of an Arnold Palmer — black tea and lemonade. Featuring all the same goodies like agave and B vitamins as the other iced tea options, you're in for a real treat with this canned drink.
This is something I would absolutely reach for –- summer or not. The tea isn't too strong and neither is the lemon. I definitely got a lot of that agave sweetness creeping into the aftertaste, but it's not one of those Arnold Palmer cans you're thinking about. There is nothing sickeningly sweet about this beverage, and your senses won't be assaulted with sugar, which really does make this a refreshing option. (No disrespect to the OG Arnold Palmer brand.)
I love me some black tea, and Liquid Death really nailed it with this one, from its crisp taste to rad artwork. If you're an iced tea fan, you have to try this one at least once.
1. Severed Lime
Okay, secret time. I am not a seltzer drinker, and I don't love sparkling water but hold the darn phone because Liquid Death just changed my life. Severed Lime sparkling water, featuring lime and orange flavoring, is a game changer and sold me on a whole new love for the brand and lime drinks.
Knowing me and my beverage history, I cannot believe I didn't put one of the iced teas first. Honestly, it's what I assumed would happen, but Severed Lime threw me a curve ball. This one smelled like lime and tasted like the perfect balance of fizzy water and freshly squeezed lime. It was super refreshing and the definition of crisp with no weird aftertaste. I cannot stand when a drink tastes like a can, especially lime seltzers.
Liquid Death, you might have converted me to a seltzer drinker! To the readers, if you're only going to try one option on this list, this is it!
Methodology
For this taste test, Liquid Death graciously sent me all of its new and featured flavored drinks to try. I tasted each one and compared them when it came to flavor and balance. For me, water of any kind should be refreshing, so if it was too sweet or the ingredients didn't mesh, it went to the back end of my list.