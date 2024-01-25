Use Those Leftover Lime Rinds For A Better Cocktail

When the clock strikes happy hour, citrus fruits — such as limes — are a welcome addition to any menu. Partygoers pass around lime slices to curb the burn after a tequila shot, while beer drinkers may squeeze a fresh slice into the neck of their beer bottle to cut through the rich flavor of their beverage. But after a lime has been juiced, most people toss the rinds away. This is a shame, as crafty cocktail enthusiasts have found plenty of ways to reduce waste and recycle limes after they've been sliced and squeezed. Before you throw out your citrus rinds, repurpose them to make a simple syrup that's bursting with zesty flavor.

As the name suggests, simple syrup is easy to make, and even easier to use in various beverages. It's an important ingredient in countless cocktails, due to the way it dissolves without any graininess and adds sweetness without distraction. However, it's also a blank canvas for various flavorings. Typically, simple syrup is made by adding sugar and water to a pot and bringing it to a boil, but adding limes to the mix makes for a more complex flavor experience. Creators on TikTok are spreading word of a way to use the rinds of limes as a simple syrup ingredient, leaving you with a no-waste, flavorful sweetener that is perfect for refreshing drinks.