The TikTok Spice Grinding Hack That Doesn't Seem Worth It
For creative inspiration in the kitchen, TikTok has quickly become the go-to platform for many novice home chefs. The widely popular social media app has given at-home foodies several unconventional culinary tips and unique recipes since its inception in 2016. Next to viral pasta recipes and a lemon juice hack that will change your life, as of late, select social media users claim an immersion blender can successfully grind whole spices. Yet, when you consider the required materials for this hack include only an immersion blender, whole spices, and plastic wrap, this spice-grinding tip may pose some warranted concerns.
In one TikTok video, a user showcases the spice-grinding method by pouring sesame seeds into a face-up immersion blender, covering half the base and blade-filled top with plastic wrap. While this particular video creator stands behind this spice-grinding hack, she takes her time finagling the plastic wrap away from the blades and covering the exterior holes of the immersion blender. The use of plastic wrap alone creates ample room for error.
What if the small blades of your immersion blender catch some plastic wrap in the spice-grinding process? Despite select TikTok users backing this method, a face-up immersion blender covered in plastic wrap not only seems outwardly dangerous but also has the potential to create a plastic-filled pulverized mess all over your kitchen counters.
Why you shouldn't grind spices with an immersion blender
While an immersion blender is the ultimate tool for perfectly creamy salad dressings, this appliance may not be the safest and most reliable gadget for grinding spices. A basic stick blender is "immersed," blade side down, in liquid-based foods to puree, mix, and blend ingredients.
One TikTok user works to test various social media hacks and recipes and gives this immersion blender turned spice grinder hack a shot.
@dzunglewis
Testing a Hand Blender Havk from Tiktok! #foodhacks #tiktokfood
As the video points out, a single layer of plastic wrap may become easily slashed by the blades of your stick blender. Additionally, even when covered with multiple layers of plastic wrap, ground spices or small foods like nuts can leak from the outer holes of your stick blender, creating a hard-to-manage mess.
While the social media reviewer rates this hack a five out of 10 on the usability scale, beyond creating a potential mess, using plastic wrap to cover the exterior of your immersion blender is quite dangerous. Not only can ground spices fly out of hard-to-cover spaces, but if the interior blades catch any plastic, you risk ingesting plastic intermixed with your ground nuts or spices. Fortunately, an immersion blender isn't the only kitchen tool that has the potential to grind your next round of small hard foods.
How to grind spices with alternative kitchen tools
While an immersion blender may seem like a workable solution, a better way to safely attempt this somewhat inconsistent hack is to use a small silicone bowl that's covered instead of flimsy, unreliable plastic wrap.
However, you don't need an immersion blender or a traditional spice grinder to pulverize your favorite nuts and spices. A mortar and pestle is a hands-on, manual way to have more direct control. Mortar and pestles can also be used to mash several ingredients and prove useful when making foods like hummus, guacamole, and berry compote. If you don't own a mortar and pestle but crave a more controlled way of grinding spices and nuts, place whole spices or seeds in a resealable plastic bag and use a heavy-bottomed skillet to crush the intended ingredients.
On the other hand, if you like the added convenience of pressing a button or flipping a switch, you can also use a coffee grinder or small blender to grind small hard foods. If using a coffee grinder, remove the interior of excess coffee particles and aromas first. Use fine sugar to clean your coffee grinder or white rice as an adequate substitute. While TikTok may have some valuable hacks, think twice about pulverizing your next round of spices in your immersion blender and consider a safer, more effective alternative.