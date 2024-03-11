The TikTok Spice Grinding Hack That Doesn't Seem Worth It

For creative inspiration in the kitchen, TikTok has quickly become the go-to platform for many novice home chefs. The widely popular social media app has given at-home foodies several unconventional culinary tips and unique recipes since its inception in 2016. Next to viral pasta recipes and a lemon juice hack that will change your life, as of late, select social media users claim an immersion blender can successfully grind whole spices. Yet, when you consider the required materials for this hack include only an immersion blender, whole spices, and plastic wrap, this spice-grinding tip may pose some warranted concerns.

In one TikTok video, a user showcases the spice-grinding method by pouring sesame seeds into a face-up immersion blender, covering half the base and blade-filled top with plastic wrap. While this particular video creator stands behind this spice-grinding hack, she takes her time finagling the plastic wrap away from the blades and covering the exterior holes of the immersion blender. The use of plastic wrap alone creates ample room for error.

What if the small blades of your immersion blender catch some plastic wrap in the spice-grinding process? Despite select TikTok users backing this method, a face-up immersion blender covered in plastic wrap not only seems outwardly dangerous but also has the potential to create a plastic-filled pulverized mess all over your kitchen counters.