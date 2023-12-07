Ritz-Crusted Salmon Is The Dish That'll Knock Your Socks Off

Fresh or frozen, canned or smoked, Americans love their salmon. From a nutritional perspective, the fatty fish is a total powerhouse loaded with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B12. So it should come as no surprise that, today, it is the second most consumed species of seafood (per capita) in the country, ahead of tuna and trailing only shrimp. Look hard enough and you can find salmon in everything from sushi rolls and poke bowls to bagels, Caesar salads, and sandwiches.

However, despite being widely popular, salmon is somewhat of a polarizing protein. Depending on how it's prepared, it can have a distinct fishy flavor and aroma that may be a turn-off for people sensitive to any degree of oceanic funk. Its texture may also leave something to be desired: Cooked too long and it becomes withered and tough; cooked too little and it becomes soft and mushy.

For these reasons, when cooking salmon for your folks, friends, or dinner guests, you'll want to pair the fish with ingredients that complement its natural flavor while also enhancing its textural qualities. To achieve this magic harmony of taste and texture, one useful technique utilized by professionals and home cooks alike is covering your salmon in a crust. And there's no better bread crumb to deliver on both taste and crunch than a Ritz Cracker coating.