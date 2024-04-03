Cert Mints Were Popular For Decades. Why Were They Discontinued?

If you remember the breath mint called Certs, you likely recall the commercials that accompanied them. Developed in 1956, the mint hit its stride in the mid-70s with a series of fashionable and sexy commercials that highlighted its unique breath-cleaning effects due to a special ingredient called Retsyn. These wildly popular mints were sold just about everywhere for years but they were officially discontinued in 2018. While no one knows the true reason for their disappearance, most speculate that the questionable chemical makeup of Retsyn had a lot to do with it.

Retsyn was a proprietary combination of copper gluconate, partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, and flavoring. While the copper gluconate sounds suspect, the ingredient that likely led to the mint's disappearance was the addition of partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil. The slow disappearance of Certs seems to coincide with the downfall of partially hydrogenated oils which were tied by several studies to contributing to heart disease. These oils were officially banned for use in food by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 18, 2018.