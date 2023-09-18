Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints Review: Fizzy Mints For Grown Ups

Ice Breakers has been producing mints that freshen your breath since it was created in the 1990s by Nabisco. It was acquired in 2000 by The Hershey Company, which has since expanded the brand to include chewing gum, fruit-flavored mints, and sour candies. Its latest creation may be one of its most exciting yet.

The Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints marries the flavor crystals that Ice Breakers have long been known for with a fizzy component reminiscent of sparkling water with a twist. The tartness of the lemon paired with the slightly sweet and tangy raspberries is a distinct fusion of flavors unlike anything else in the Ice Breakers catalog. These treats are designed to freshen your breath and provide a multisensory experience that will knock your socks off.

We had the opportunity to sample this novel effervescent mint ourselves. Our criteria were a bit more complex than usual, factoring in the aroma, flavor, execution of creating a mint reminiscent of seltzer water, and whether the mint left our breath and mouths feeling refreshed. That is a tall order for one tiny mint.