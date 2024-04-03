Your Air Fryer Is The Perfect Tool For Easy Roasted Cauliflower

Air fryers embody the spirit of convenience, which means that most recipes are easy to execute without Michelin-level skills or an exhausting amount of elbow grease. However, it's not impossible to mess up a batch of air-fried cauliflower, so keep these tips in mind for a perfectly roasted batch of cauliflower every time.

Although air fryers require minimal cooking oil for roasted cauliflower, a little bit can go a long way by aiding in the development of browning. Instead of adding oil directly to the pan as you would with a grilled cauliflower recipe, toss the veggies in a bowl with oil so that the cauliflower is evenly coated. If you're air-frying cauliflower from frozen, don't worry about thawing them – you can toss them straight into the basket.

Line your air fryer with foil or parchment paper to avoid a mess. Keeping in mind that it can only withstand temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, parchment paper is the superior option for lining your air fryer basket as the cauliflower can slide right onto your plate without sticking to the surface as it might with a foil liner. Finally, the smaller the cauliflower pieces are, the less time they will take to cook, so keep an eye out for that golden brown color and remove them once they've reached your desired texture.