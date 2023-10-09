Air-Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

Cauliflower has a pretty mild flavor, but it's one that helps this versatile vegetable stand in for many different types of foods. One of the many roles it plays is a substitute for starch, such as in a low-carb pizza crust or rice alternative, but lately, creative cooks have been using this fairly high-protein vegetable as a kind of mock meat, as well. Here, cauliflower is given the chicken treatment: dipped in batter, cooked in an air fryer until crispy, and brushed with Buffalo sauce before being stuffed into taco shells.

The way recipe developer Deniz Vergara sees it, "Cauliflower takes on delicious Buffalo flavors" just as well as chicken. While Buffalo wing fans tend to fall into two camps, Team Blue Cheese or Team Ranch, Vergara is ranch all the way, as she suggests topping "with your favorite ranch dressing for the ultimate Buffalo-flavored taco." Needless to say, you can swap the ranch for celery and blue cheese dressing if that's your preference, or you could also go with more traditional taco toppers like cheese, salsa, or sour cream, instead.