The Easy French Press Hack For Drying Shredded Veggies

When it comes to shredded vegetables, convenience is key. While the easy grater vegetable hack is perfect for increasing your intake of nutritious foods by making shredding as simple as possible, how can you remove the excess water from veggies before incorporating them into recipes? Instead of relying on paper towels for drying, which can be messy and wasteful, consider using a French press for the task.

French presses consist of a carafe — which holds the coffee grounds and water — and a plunger with a filter attached to the bottom. After the coffee and water mixture seeps for a few minutes, the plunger is pressed down to squeeze every last bit of potency out of the grounds before pouring a cup. When using the device to remove excess water from shredded vegetables, simply place the veggies at the bottom of the carafe, press down on the plunger, and pour out the liquid. Now the vegetables are ready to be incorporated into meals without a lot of hassle.