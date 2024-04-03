The Easy French Press Hack For Drying Shredded Veggies
When it comes to shredded vegetables, convenience is key. While the easy grater vegetable hack is perfect for increasing your intake of nutritious foods by making shredding as simple as possible, how can you remove the excess water from veggies before incorporating them into recipes? Instead of relying on paper towels for drying, which can be messy and wasteful, consider using a French press for the task.
French presses consist of a carafe — which holds the coffee grounds and water — and a plunger with a filter attached to the bottom. After the coffee and water mixture seeps for a few minutes, the plunger is pressed down to squeeze every last bit of potency out of the grounds before pouring a cup. When using the device to remove excess water from shredded vegetables, simply place the veggies at the bottom of the carafe, press down on the plunger, and pour out the liquid. Now the vegetables are ready to be incorporated into meals without a lot of hassle.
French presses are also great for fruit-based beverages
If you're a fan of pressed juices but don't love the high price tags many storebought brands carry, a French press can be a real lifesaver. For instance, you can make your very own pressed watermelon juice by cutting the fruit into small bits, tossing it into a blender, and then depositing it into a French press and plunging. You may need to strain the fruit between the blender and French press if you don't like a lot of pulp in your juice, but this process can save you a ton of money on expensive juices if they're a regular part of your diet.
If you're on a quest to sample the best lemonade recipes of all time, your French press can make it possible. The device can also be used to whip up a tasty batch of Brazilian limeade, which is amazing on its own but also tastes great with a splash of alcohol. Cut your limes into small pieces and add them to a blender with water and condensed milk. Pulse the fruit a few times, as you want the limes to remain relatively intact by the time they end up in the French press. Squeeze and pour the liquids into a glass and enjoy this light and refreshing beverage.
Tips on cleaning your French press
Turning a French press into a multi-function kitchen appliance requires having a reliable deep-cleaning process in your back pocket. The last thing you want is your morning cup of coffee to taste like last night's dinner (or fanciful fruit drink), and deep cleaning can prevent that unwanted occurrence. Deep cleaning your French press once a week is recommended if you only use it for coffee, but it's best to give the device a thorough cleaning after any alternate uses.
After giving the entire French press a rinse with hot water, pour a bit of dish soap and hot water into the bottom of the carafe. Place the plunger on top of the carafe as you normally would, then push it up and down at least three times. Feel free to do a few more plunges if the press is badly in need of cleaning. Once you're satisfied, rinse the French press in hot water and allow it to air dry. In addition to being one of the best ways to brew coffee, a French press can also serve you well when it comes to other kitchen tasks.