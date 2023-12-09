Effortlessly Upgrade Your Vegetable Intake With One Easy Grater Hack

How many at-home chefs can truthfully admit to eating enough vegetables? Even for those who frequently enjoy a wide variety of foods, consuming the recommended amount of produce is a constant struggle for most Americans. According to a 2019 analysis conducted by the CDC, only 10% of adults (give or take) meet the suggested intake of fruits and vegetables. If whipping up a pan of sautéed spinach and mushrooms to go with your nightly chicken breast feels like a lot of work for little reward, you may want to try busting out your box grater to find more creative ways to consume these precious plant-based nutrients.

While some folks don't mind downing steamed broccoli or sliced raw peppers, many food lovers need more convincing. Box graters are the perfect tool for making a variety of vegetables more palatable to even the most finicky eaters. By finely shredding or mincing neutral favored vegetables, you can begin to add these nutritious foods to your favorite meals. The best part about including grated vegetables in your favorite recipes is that half of the time, you might forget you added them in the first place. Grated vegetables cook down to a soft consistency, making them easily masked by the main ingredients in your everyday meals. Now that you know what tool to use to consume more plant-producing nutrients, which vegetables work best for grating, and which dishes easily accompany extra produce?