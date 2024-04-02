The Pickled Ingredient That Electrifies Tuna Salad

One of the reasons why tuna salads are so tasty is because of the slew of flavorful ingredients in a traditional tuna salad recipe that blend deliciously with the fish. Among these are bitter celery, sharp-tasting onions, and sweet pickle relish. But if you want to put a pickled twist on your tuna salad that will add a pop of color and elevate its flavor profile, add pepperoncini peppers to your dish. This yellow-green chili pepper will add a vibrant yellowish hue to your salad, as well as some subtle spice, sour flavor, and extra texture.

Pepperoncini are typically sold pickled, which contributes to their tanginess. If you're worried about heat, these peppers register on the Scoville heat scale anywhere between 100 to 500, so are very mild and sit only slightly higher than green bell peppers. But when you add pepperoncini to your tuna salad, they'll give your dish more kick from their flavor, bite from their crunch, warmth from their spice, and electric shine from their yellowy brightness.