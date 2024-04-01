The Differences Between Fresh And Dried Horseradish

The food substance we call horseradish is so seldom seen in most supermarkets that you could be forgiven for thinking it grows in jars. Many people can't get enough of this pungent, tangy stuff — particularly when it's calmed down by things like mayonnaise in a creamy sauce that's simply dynamite with prime rib. Heck, a lot of us have been eating horseradish as a stand-in for the actual wasabi in sushi restaurants. Horseradish comes to us in essentially two forms: fresh and dried. So, what's the difference? Simply put, fresh horseradish is a vegetable; dried horseradish is a spice.

As a member of the cabbage family, horseradish is a perennial plant related to other edibles like broccoli and, yes, wasabi. While its leaves look a little like mustard greens (another relative), it's the plant's roots that we love to eat. You can buy prepared horseradish at the store or get your hands on the long, thick root and use that for cooking. You can also buy horseradish powder, which is fascinating in and of itself.