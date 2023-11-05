Give Your Mayo A Bold Flavor With A Scoop Of Horseradish
Mayo is one of those divisive condiments where some people love it and others don't even want to see it. However you feel about it, mayo plays an essential, yet versatile role in many foods. It can boost the flavor of your turkey wrap, replace butter to create a crunchy grilled cheese, or even help tenderize your meat. However, these examples only scrape the surface in terms of mayo's powerful abilities. One of its most popular uses is as a base in creamy dips.
So, if you've been looking for a bold, new dip to create in the kitchen, especially one with a little zing, then you'll want to mix a little horseradish with your mayo. Horseradish is known for its kick, and some kinds may even make your eyes water just from the aroma. There are some wonderful ways to temper the spiciness and maximize this dip's potential to enjoy its flavor.
Mayo and horseradish: a combination for some of your favorite meals
There are so many great dishes that can be taken to a new level just by adding in some horseradish and mayo. Furthermore, one thing to keep in mind is the kind of horseradish you'll use. If you want your condiment to be on the spicier side, you'll want to choose fresh horseradish. If you're looking for something more mild, then go with bottled prepared horseradish.
When it comes to salad dressing, horseradish and mayo create a mesmerizing flavor that brings the heat. You can even mix in a little bit of light soy sauce to make it more fluid and add some umami to the taste. If you're in the mood for burgers, mayo and horseradish are a bold new replacement for your burger sauce. You can simply add it to the bun, or right on the patty itself to bring out the beefy flavor. But don't stop there, you can add this combo of sauces to lots of other sandwiches, like turkey wraps, or even roast beef sandwiches.
Horseradish substitutes
Let's say you prefer a similar dip with a slight twist in taste. Or, maybe you've even run out of horseradish. There are a few substitutes for horseradish that will taste just as amazing. You can try some mustard like Dijon or spicy mustard. If you love fries, then you'll want to mix either mustard together with your mayo to make a sweet and tangy sauce that'll give your ketchup a run for its money. You can use it as a dip for fries, onion rings, or even chicken wings.
You can swap the horseradish with wasabi, a perfect spicy substitute. Wasabi is used in a variety of ways, but one of the best ways is in place of horseradish to use as a dip for crab cakes — or in a mixture for a Bloody Mary. You can also use it for your prime rib. Either wasabi or mustard will work as a mixture with your mayo. You can add it to your corned beef or even to your beef tenderloins. Whether it's as a dip, a sandwich spread, or a sauce, you'll love all the meals you'll be able to enjoy when adding some horseradish (or its substitutes) to your mayo.