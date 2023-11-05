Give Your Mayo A Bold Flavor With A Scoop Of Horseradish

Mayo is one of those divisive condiments where some people love it and others don't even want to see it. However you feel about it, mayo plays an essential, yet versatile role in many foods. It can boost the flavor of your turkey wrap, replace butter to create a crunchy grilled cheese, or even help tenderize your meat. However, these examples only scrape the surface in terms of mayo's powerful abilities. One of its most popular uses is as a base in creamy dips.

So, if you've been looking for a bold, new dip to create in the kitchen, especially one with a little zing, then you'll want to mix a little horseradish with your mayo. Horseradish is known for its kick, and some kinds may even make your eyes water just from the aroma. There are some wonderful ways to temper the spiciness and maximize this dip's potential to enjoy its flavor.