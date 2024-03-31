The Proper Way To Scoop Quenelle

Once you have the technique for scooping quenelles down, the entire motion should be seamless. If you don't have a pastry chef friend who can tutor you, the best way to improve is to watch lots of videos to get it right. In one such clip on Instagram, former Gordon Ramsay head chef Al Brady demonstrates his method with some chile-flecked hot honey butter.

Brady makes it look easy. However, he notes, "You need to get a few wrong before you start getting them right. Don't give up!"

It can also be challenging to release the quenelle from the spoon without mangling it. The key is to hold the quenelle scoop close to the surface you're serving it on, and slowly curve it a bit as you release it so that its egg-like shape remains intact. If the scoop seems to want to stick to the spoon, rub the back of the bowl of the spoon a little bit with your finger or the palm of your hand to release it.

When you first start trying to scoop quenelles, the most important advice is to be patient. Your first tries are probably going to be a bit wonky, and that's ok. It's one of those things that looks easy, but takes some muscle memory to really master. Just keep practicing like Marcus from "The Bear," who kept at it after a rocky start. Eventually, everything will click into place and you'll be scooping quenelles like a pro.