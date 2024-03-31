What Is Kölsch Beer And What Makes It Unique?

There are all sorts of beer styles you're probably familiar with. Porters and stouts are dark and hearty beers, while IPAs (which are different from Pale Ales) bring an intense hoppy bitterness. Amber ales are refreshing and well-rounded. But there are other styles you might not be familiar with — and one of the best is kölsch.

To look at kölsch, with its distinctive golden color, you might think it's something akin to a light beer, all crispness and no body. When you taste it, though, you're quickly disabused of that notion because kölsch has a lot more going on beneath the surface compared to something like Bud Light. It's anything but bland, with both light, crisp fruit notes and bitter, bold hops flavor that complement each other rather than compete. It's a unique style of beer from anything else you'll find in the world — and it all has to do with kölsch's unique brewing process.