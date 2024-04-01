J. Kenji López' Top Tip For Perfectly Runny Shakshuka Eggs

One of the most irresistible aspects of shakshuka is the promise of a runny egg yolk dripping and swirling with the tomato sauce, making for a savory, molten bite. But if you've ever attempted make it at home, you'll know the key to a good shakshuka lies in the balance of a flavorful tomato sauce and perfectly poached eggs. But it's often easy to overcook the eggs as they simmer away in the sauce.

Luckily, chef, culinary consultant, and writer J. Kenji López has an easy fix for ensuring your eggs perfectly poach in your spiced tomato sauce. Just as you might use a ladle to effortlessly fry an egg, López' tip is to use the tomato sauce the egg is already cooking in. As he describes on Serious Eats, take a spoon and scoop up some of the tomato sauce, running it over the uncooked egg whites; the warm sauce will help efficiently cook the eggs faster. This way, you speed up the setting of the egg whites while keeping the runny yolk as is.