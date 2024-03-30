How Paul Rudd And Jeffrey Dean Morgan Saved A Struggling Candy Shop

When owner and founder Ira Gutner passed away, the store was just a month shy of the 20th anniversary of its founding. In 2024, Samuel's will turn 30. Given the period of uncertainty that the shop went through following Gutner's passing, it must be gratifying to still churn out candy for voracious visitors. It isn't easy to imagine that the candy store would still survive without the generosity of Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, along with the other members of the partnership that now owns Samuel's.

Actor Hilarie Burton, Morgan's wife, feels that buying Samuel's went along with her overall philosophy of preservation. In her opinion, New York's Hudson Valley is seemingly trapped in time, and stores like Samuel's contribute to its timeless aesthetic. The people who partnered to save Samuel's are inarguably wealthy, but keeping the doors of Samuel's Sweet Shop open is a charitable decision, and it is nice to see celebrities coming together for altruistic community causes.

Samuel's Sweet Shop still serves up delicious desserts and piping hot cups of coffee every day, and John Traver, now a part owner, still manages the store after over two decades. Rudd recently appeared as Ant-Man in a Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl ad. However, keeping the doors of Samuel's Sweet Shop open may be his most heroic endeavor to date.