The Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl 2023 Ad Is Getting The Marvel Treatment

There are few media franchises that are as beloved as Marvel. High-flying, CGI-fueled superhero romps have taken over cinema; they've become part and parcel with contemporary culture. While comic book adaptations are fun, their massive popularity comes with a caveat — Captain America has gone from classic character to cash cow.

It's no secret superheroes are big money makers. ScreenRant notes that in 2022, Marvel movies made more than $1 billion. Drawing upon the widespread appeal of the Marvel brand, several companies have attempted to sell products by using some of the beloved characters from the franchise. A few years ago, a number of Avengers and associated characters appeared in Hyundai commercials. One ad saw the Falcon wielding Captain America's shield, and another was centered around the Scarlet Witch and her genre-bending psychic capabilities (per MovieWeb).

During the upcoming Super Bowl, Heineken will air an advertisement featuring the arthropod Avenger Ant-Man.