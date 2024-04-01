Can You Still Get Freebies Through Subway's Receipt Surveys?

Subway is a restaurant chain that seems intent on remaining as fresh as the ingredients it uses to build sandwiches for customers. For instance, Subway changed its bread slicing technique to ensure greater sandwich stability when patrons requested massive amounts of toppings. The chain also revamped its policy regarding customer surveys, which used to appear at the bottom of receipts. In the past, customers could receive free items for completing surveys, including fountain drinks and cookies. However, it appears that the chain no longer offers receipt surveys, which means these freebies are also off the menu.

Daily Meal reached out to several Subway locations and employees verified that receipts no longer featured the surveys. Additionally, Subway's website includes a blurb that states, "Subway is on a journey to transform its Voice of the Guest Program. As part of this change, this survey will no longer be available." Customers may not be happy about the updated policy since it means they can no longer score free items. As for why Subway removed its surveys, that's not entirely clear.