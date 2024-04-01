The Best Type Of Cheese For Traditional French Onion Soup

This cheese is named after the small town of Gruyères, Switzerland, but it's popular in this particular dish due to the town's proximity to France. If you want the most traditional and authentic variety of this cheese, then you need to use the kind labeled Gruyère AOP. That name denotes a cheese made in the Swiss region of origin that follows all of the same preparation styles and techniques as traditional Gruyère.

To be even more specific, look for a fairly young Gruyère AOP for your soup, preferably one that has only aged about six months. That's because this cheese dries out as it ages, so to achieve the meltiest texture, look for one that's only a few months old. Avoid packaging with terms like reserve, surchoix, or vieux, all of which indicate that the cheese is at least 10 months old. If those are all you can find, though, they'll work — they'll just have deeper flavors and will be more difficult to melt (this is also why aged cheese isn't the best idea for your mac and cheese sauce).