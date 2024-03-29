Sonic's Brand New Dessert Items Are All About Oreos
Innovation is the nature of the game in the modern fast-food industry, and sometimes, the best way to innovate is to get back to basics. In that vein, Sonic has returned to the classics by combining two old-school dessert flavors: Oreo and cheesecake.
Whether you're a cheesecake aficionado who appreciates Oreos or an Oreo lover who enjoys cheesecake, you can have both this spring if you visit any Sonic in the U.S. Starting Monday, April 1 (not an April Fools' joke!) and running through June 2, the drive-in burger joint is adding two items to its menu at all locations nationwide. The first is the Oeo Big Scoop Cheesecake Sundae, a vanilla soft serve topped with Oreo cookie pieces and a generous helping of Oreo cheesecake, for $3.99. The second is the Oreo Big Scoop Cheesecake Blast, a vanilla- and cheesecake-flavored soft serve base mixed with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with Oreo cheesecake, available in multiple sizes.
Oreo innovation has been on a tear lately
Sonic is pretty confident in the new additions. Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at the company, said, "SONIC is already a go-to destination for innovative and delicious frozen treats, but this unique offer takes our dessert game to the next level."
And there have certainly been Oreo innovations lately, not limited to the new Oreo space dunk cookies that came out earlier this year. Sonic isn't the first fast food chain to offer an Oreo cheesecake menu item: Popeye's released an Oreo cheesecake cup just last year.
Maybe the addition of new Oreo products to Sonic's menu isn't as unexpected as, say, its peanut butter bacon burger or even its sweet pretzel twists. Still, there's a place in every dessert lover's heart for both the classic cookie and classic dessert cake, so the two items are a welcome addition.