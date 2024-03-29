Sonic's Brand New Dessert Items Are All About Oreos

Innovation is the nature of the game in the modern fast-food industry, and sometimes, the best way to innovate is to get back to basics. In that vein, Sonic has returned to the classics by combining two old-school dessert flavors: Oreo and cheesecake.

Whether you're a cheesecake aficionado who appreciates Oreos or an Oreo lover who enjoys cheesecake, you can have both this spring if you visit any Sonic in the U.S. Starting Monday, April 1 (not an April Fools' joke!) and running through June 2, the drive-in burger joint is adding two items to its menu at all locations nationwide. The first is the Oeo Big Scoop Cheesecake Sundae, a vanilla soft serve topped with Oreo cookie pieces and a generous helping of Oreo cheesecake, for $3.99. The second is the Oreo Big Scoop Cheesecake Blast, a vanilla- and cheesecake-flavored soft serve base mixed with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with Oreo cheesecake, available in multiple sizes.