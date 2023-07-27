Popeyes' Oreo Cheesecake Cup Review: A Sweet Ending To A Spicy Meal

In its Louisiana Kitchen, Popeyes rapidly became the golden brown standard for fast food fried chicken ever since founder Al Copeland opened his first location in 1972. Desserts have almost always been an afterthought for the chain, as diners mostly didn't have room left after munching on its famous spicy chicken. That has changed in the last decade, as Popeyes has really upped its game, introducing items like powdery beignets, fun-filled fruit pies, and a line of cheesecakes, including a Mardi Gras-flavored one. Its latest offering in the world of desserts is the brand-new and limited-time-only treat, the Oreo Cheesecake Cup.

So, does this new cheesecake creation live up to the hype and offer a tasty treat after your meal? And do the flavors work together as well as they sound? We aimed to find out, so we purchased one and set out to give it a taste test. Here's what we found.