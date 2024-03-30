Why IPA Beers Are A Mistake If You're Eating Spicy Food

Knowing how to pair food with drinks is an important skill if you want to get the most out of a meal. While you can match any dish with any drink you want (the beverage police aren't going to show up at your house if you do the "wrong" thing), your goal should be finding a drink that balances the qualities of the food for a well-rounded flavor profile. This is especially true with beer, with its distinct, bitter, hoppy flavors requiring careful consideration in food pairings. Although there are all sorts of explainers out there about which type of beer you should match with which type of dish, one of the common recommendations is that particularly hoppy, bold IPAs (India Pale Ales) go great with spicy food.

However, science claims otherwise. Though a lot of people claim that they are great with Buffalo wings, for example, IPAs (or at least particularly strong ones) tend to bring out the bitter flavors in spicy food, creating a one-note flavor profile in which bitterness rules above all. Maybe that's your thing (and that's fine), but for anyone who wants a well-rounded flavor, it's not the best choice you can make.