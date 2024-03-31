Freeze Nutella For A Deliciously Simple Cookie Add-In

To make Nutella chips, there are a few things to keep in mind. For starters, it pays to lay down a sheet of wax paper on the baking tray (or whatever surface you'll be freezing your Nutella chips on), as it will make the morsels easier to peel off and use in your cookie dough.

Next, there are a couple of things to bear in mind as you drop Nutella onto the parchment. If you want chunks as opposed to chips, you can spread out the Nutella in one thin, flat layer. Once it's hardened, chop the chocolate into chunks for an elevated cookie mix-in. Or, you can simply spoon drops of Nutella onto the baking sheet to make chips. If you go this route, using a piping bag can make it even easier to get small, uniform blobs.

Besides the methodology, it's also important to note that Nutella contains palm oil as opposed to the usual cocoa butter found in normal chocolate and chocolate chips. As a result, it tends to take longer than melted chocolate to firm up and solidify, even in the freezer. On top of that, once you take your Nutella chips out of the freezer, they won't keep their shape for long and will start melting as you begin working with them. If you move fast, this shouldn't be a problem, but to make your Nutella more solid, you can always stir in some melted chocolate chips and melted butter before freezing.