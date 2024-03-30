Bake Your Cookies On Parchment Paper For The Easiest Clean Up

Rolling up your sleeves and getting down and dirty in the kitchen to make a batch of cookies can be a fun way to spend an afternoon, whether you're doing it alone or getting friends and family involved. What's not so fun, however, is the cleanup that comes after all is said and done.

While most people do their cookie baking on greased (or sometimes greased and floured) baking sheets, there's actually an easier option: Using parchment paper. Parchment paper is a type of paper that's both heat resistant and safe for use with food products. This paper can withstand temperatures up to about 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Since most baked goods only require an oven heated to between 350 and 400 degrees, that makes it ideal for holding up to hot temperatures.

It's also non-stick and grease-resistant. That means you can pop a sheet of it onto the baking tray and spoon your cookie dough out as usual. This saves the hassle of greasing your tray and also makes cleaning far easier; when you're finished baking, just throw the parchment paper out! There's no need to scrub your cookie sheet to make it shine and spend extra time in the kitchen. Instead, get out there and start munching on your hot batch of cookies.