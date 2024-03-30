Why You Should Always Buy Refrigerated Kalamata Olives

Kalamata olives are harvested at their peak ripeness, delicately picked, and cured in a salty brine. This brine not only makes the olives non-toxic, but it removes their inherent bitterness and flavors them as well, depending on any spices or oils added to the brine. Then, the olives are combined with the brine and jarred and sealed for storage and shipping.

The brine is an instrumental component of the olive-making process, but consider how long the olives are sitting in the brine as they make their way to your grocery store and eventually, your pantry. The brine keeps the olives stable but can turn their flesh from shiny and meaty to soft and dull. So while they may last longer at room temperature, their quality doesn't hold up so well. If you're ready to enjoy your Kalamata olives soon after purchasing, go for refrigerated ones for the freshest experience. Refrigerated Kalamata olives can still last you about 12 to 18 months. And if you're fortunate to get your hand on freshly-picked olives, Kalamatas are one of the best varieties to use for home canning as they can be cured using water alone.