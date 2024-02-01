What's The Shelf Life Of An Unopened Jar Of Olives?

Olives are one of the most versatile and long-lasting kitchen staples around. Commercially-packaged olives are preserved in brine, which contributes to their long shelf life. This brine usually consists of salt, vinegar, and water, depending on the brand, in addition to various flavorings. Both salt and vinegar inhibit microbial growth, keeping the olives fresh and free of illness-causing bacteria. According to Food Safety, these small fruits can last for 12 to 18 months in the pantry if left unopened, but once you've opened the jar or can, you must refrigerate and eat them within two weeks.

To know when your particular jar of olives will expire, you can judge by the best-by date on the jar, but that's more of a guideline than a rule. Expiration dates indicate how long a food product will retain its best flavor, texture, and nutritional values, and usually have little to do with when the food will become unsafe to eat. Even if the expiration date on your olives is only five or eight months away, the olives should last for a year or more, as long as the jar remains sealed.

That being said, sometimes you're out of luck and your jar of olives becomes compromised, either before or after opening. Here's how to tell when olives have actually gone bad, plus tips on how to store them and use them up in time.