The Best Varieties To Use For Home-Canned Olives

Manzanilla olives hail from Spain and are very identifiable thanks to their characteristic green shade. Manzanillas are much loved for their nutty flavor profile, which is punctuated by a hint of smokiness. When canning manzanilla olives, brine curing is the preferred method of preservation. The key is to make a solid brining solution to preserve the fruit while also imbuing them with a more complex flavor.

Brining solutions typically consist of water, salt, and vinegar. Salt is a powerful preservative, as it helps prevent the growth of harmful bacteria that could be the source of foodborne illness. Vinegar serves the same purpose thanks to its high acidity level, which makes for an inhospitable environment for bacteria. Unlike water curing, the brining process typically takes many months to complete.

However, the brining solution must be changed every month or so to ensure that the manzanilla olives properly ferment. Also, if you want to add seasoning to the olives, you should do so well into the fermentation process. Adding seasoning too soon can eliminate some of the rich olive flavors that manzanillas offer.